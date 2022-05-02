Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: Congress infighting escalates as senior leader seeks action against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress infighting yet again escalated on Monday, as party in-charge Harish Chaudhary wrote to the senior leadership, and sought action against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, In the letter, Chaudhary forwarded the notes submitted to him by current PCC chief Raja Warring, regarding ''activities'' of Sidhu.

"It has also been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticized the functioning of the Congress govt, terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)." the letter read.

Chaudhary also pointed out to Sidhu's ''inexcusable'' actions at the assumption ceremony of Warring. He said that Sidhu just greeted the incumbent PCC chief and left, while other leaders presented a united front.

In concluding the letter, Chaudhary sought disciplinary action against Sidhu and said that he must be asked for an explanation.

Not long ago, Sidhu blamed Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi –- the two Congress chief ministers who ran the state in the past five years – for failing to crack down on the “mafia”, reported PTI.

He said he will support Mann, whose Aam Aadmi Party trounced the Congress in the recent assembly polls if he fights the mafia.

