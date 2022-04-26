Old wine... old friends still the best: Sidhu meets Prashant Kishor after latter declines Congress offer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @SHERRYONTOPP "Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu tweeted while sharing a selfie with Kishor.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday, calling him an 'old friend'.

"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor.

Recently, the poll strategist had declined the Congress party's offer to join it. He also stated that the party needed 'leadership and collective will' to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms rather than his strategies. He further refused to become a part of the party's Empowered Action Group for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The poll strategist has been engaged with the Congress for bringing such changes and evolving the party's strategy for upcoming elections and had made a detailed presentation on his plan to top party leaders.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has been left out in the cold ever since the party lost the elections in Punjab earlier this year. He was asked to resign after the party appointed Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the new President of Punjab Congress. Since then the Congress has set up a new team in Punjab, reportedly annoying the former state Congress chief.

