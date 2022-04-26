Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Kishor won't join Congress: Randeep Surjewala

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore will not join Congress, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has confirmed. Kishor was said to be keen to join the Congress and had expressed his willingness to do so without any expectations, but senior party leaders expressed doubts over the commitment of the poll strategist since he has agreements to support rivals in West Bengal, Bihar and Telangana.

Surjewala on Twitter said, "Following a presentation & discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party."

Congress sources said on Monday the eight-member group constituted by party president Sonia Gandhi to formulate its poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Kishor's presentation took serious note of the poll arrangement signed by I-PAC with the TRS for the assembly elections.

Some had noted there will be a conflict of interest in the Congress going ahead with having any poll arrangement with Kishor, they added.

Some senior leaders present during Monday's meeting with Sonia Gandhi discussed the issue and raised their concerns and are learnt to have told the leadership to seek answers from Kishor.

Sources said the Congress leadership will seek answers from Kishor and confront him over the development before moving ahead with any future poll arrangement or his inclusion in the party.

