Prashant Kishor's first reaction after declining Congress' offer: 'More than me, party needs...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prashant Kishor

Ending days of speculation, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said he won't join the Congress to assist the party in its plans for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had offered Kishor to join the party as a member of a committee.

Declining the offer, Prashant Kishor, in his tweet pointed out that Congress needs to fix 'deep-rooted structural problems'.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and take responsibility for the elections," he wrote in his first reaction on Twitter.

"In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor added.

Sources said that Congress was apprehensive about giving Kishor a free hand in decision-making aimed at reviving the party.

Latest India News