At least three people killed, two houses damaged in gas cylinder explosion in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (AP):

At least three people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. A powerful explosion led to the demolition of two houses at Kammaravaripalli village, according to Superintendent of Police S Satish.

Workers were living in the house during explosion

"At least three people died when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Kammaravaripalli village in Kadiri mandal at around 12.30 pm," Satish told PTI. He said that the workers from Telangana were living in that house where the explosion occurred.

11 people injured in explosion in Haryana

A similar explosion was reported earlier this month in Haryana's Yamunanagar when 11 people, including seven children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out due to leakage from a gas cylinder at a residential quarter for migrant labourers in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said.

"As per preliminary information, there was a gas leak from the cylinder and soon a fire broke out and the walls of the quarter collapsed," a police official said, adding that the incident took place in the Salempur Bangar area.

Injured were undergoing in hospital

The area where the incident took place lies adjacent to a factory where migrant labourers work, he said. "Seven children, two women and two men were injured in the incident. After the incident, the injured were brought to the Civil Hospital. Some of the injured who suffered serious burn injuries have been referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh," he said. Further investigations into the incident are on, he said.

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