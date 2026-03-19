Two dead, nine injured as fire causes cylinder blasts at embroidery factory in Gujarat's Surat

Surat:

At least two people were killed, and nine others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a building housing an embroidery unit in Surat, Gujarat, triggering gas cylinder explosions on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 am on the third floor of a building near Rachna Circle in the Kapodra locality. According to fire department officials, the blaze led to the explosion of two LPG cylinders, intensifying the fire. A total of eight cylinders were stored inside the premises.

"As soon as the incident was reported, fire tenders from four stations rushed to the spot. By the time teams arrived, one cylinder had already exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly," an official said.

Firefighters broke through a sheet covering the third floor to rescue those trapped inside and shifted them to a hospital. A total of 11 people were affected in the incident, authorities said.

(Input: Sailesh Champaneria)