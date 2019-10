Image Source : AP (FILE) Representative image

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora of Pulwama District in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched cordon and search operation in the area after inputs on presence of two terrorists. The gunbattle is on. Media reports suggest that forces have pinned 2 terrorists.

(More details awaited)

