Motormouth Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid threatens India of a nuclear war

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has struck again. The minister, known for his irresponsible comments against India has threatened of a nuclear war. The latest comments have come just a day after India gave a befitting reply to ceasefire violation committed by Pakistan in Tangdhar in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army's firepower was not only directed against Pakistan troops but also at terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

In a video that appears to have been recorded in press conference, Sheikh Rashid is seen making his beligerent comments.

"All of you are witness to what is happening at Line-of Control," Rashid says in Urdu.

He goes on to say that if such hostilities continue, there is a danger of an all-out war between India and Pakistan.

"...and this will not be a conventional war. It will not involve mere tanks and cannons...," says Rashid,"But it will be a nuclear one," he adds.

Trolling on social media

This is not the first time Sheikh Rashid has made threats to India. In past, he has said that Pakistan has nuclear bombs weighing half a Kg and 250 gms. He was trolled heavily on social media.

On another occasion, Rashid got an electric shock through the mic he was using to address a crowd in Pakistan. This video was shared widely on social media and Rashid was trolled.

