PM Narendra Modi to address NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground today

According to a statement by PMO, the rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 Jan every year.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 10:05 IST
Image Source : PTI.

PM Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the National Cadet Corps NCC rally in New Delhi on Jan 28, 2021. 

Highlights

  • PM Modi will address National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground on Jan 28
  • The rally is culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year
  • The best cadets will also receive medal, baton from PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today at around 12 noon.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year. 

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. 

The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the Prime Minister, said the statement.

