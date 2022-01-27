Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
PM Modi hosts first India-Central Asia Summit, calls for cooperation on regional security

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2022 17:43 IST
Image Source : @ANI

PM Modi hosts first India-Central Asia Summit

Central Asia is central to India's vision of an integrated and stable extended neighborhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format.

In his initial remarks at the Summit, Modi said, "We all are concerned about the Afghan situation and this makes cooperation between India and Central Asia all the more important for regional stability and security."

The virtual summit saw the participation of five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic.

The prime minister called for defining an ambitious vision for cooperation between India and Central Asia in the coming years. Mutual cooperation between India and Central Asia is essential for regional security and prosperity, Modi said.

This is the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders. The first India-Central Asia Summit, the MEA had said, is a reflection of the country's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India's "extended neighbourhood".

Modi had paid a visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high levels at bilateral and multilateral forums. 

