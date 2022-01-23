Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Narendra Modi to interact with 'Bal Puraskar' awardees on January 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday (January 24).

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai will also be present on the occasion.

For the first time digital certificates will be conferred on the awardees for the year 2022 and 2021 using 'Blockchain Technology'. This technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees.

The event will be a webcast on https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in from 11:30 am onwards, said a press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Government of India has been conferring the PMRBP awards as the recognition to children residing in India, above the age of five years and not exceeding 18 years for their exceptional achievement in six categories, namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on 31st August of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of Innovation, Scholastic achievements, Sports, Arts & Culture, Social Service and Bravery, which deserve recognition. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- and a certificate, added the press release.

These awards are conferred by the President in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade every year. However, in view of Covid-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony at New Delhi this year.

However, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony in New Delhi this year.

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24 and as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Modi would interact virtually with the winners of PMRBP-2022," said the government.

The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrates of their respective districts would join the event from their district Headquarters.

This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs one lakh and certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners.

