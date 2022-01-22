Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
PM Narendra Modi to interact with DMs of various districts today

The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain challenges that are being faced, added the PMO's statement.

New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2022 8:05 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts today. 

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Jan 22
  • PM will take direct feedback about progress from DMs
  • The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts today at around 11:00 am, via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to a PMO press release, the Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present the status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts.

The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced, added the PMO's statement. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all the stakeholders.

As per the PMO, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. 

This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

ALSO READ: PM Modi pitches for 'double engine' of development in Manipur

ALSO READ: PM Modi targets Congress; says post-Independence, new construction took place only for few families

 

