PM Modi targets Congress; says post-Independence, new construction took place only for few families from Delhi

In a veiled attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 21) said that after Independence, new construction took place only for a "few families from Delhi", but his government brought the country out of this "narrow thinking" and is building new monuments of national importance.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating a newly-built circuit house near the famous Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, he said that earlier there used to be hesitation in talking about our religious and cultural heritage.

"Our ancestors have left many things for us, but there was hesitation in talking about our rich religious and cultural heritage," Modi, who is also the chairman of Somnath Temple Trust, said.

"After Independence, new construction took place only for a few families from Delhi. We have brought the country out of this narrow thinking and are building new national monuments and adding glory to the existing ones," he added.

For the development of tourism sector, four things are required - cleanliness, facilities, respect for tourists' time and a modern mindset - the prime minister said.

He also said that the development of religious or heritage places will give a boost to the economy of the areas they are located in.

The Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc.

The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added.

