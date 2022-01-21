Friday, January 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi Govt has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR test at Private laboratories at Rs 300 and Rs 500 for home collection. RAT to be done at Rs 100
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today

PM Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today

The inauguration will be followed by the Prime Minister's address on the occasion, the PMO said on January 20.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2022 8:33 IST
prime minister narendra modi, pm modi, Circuit House, Circuit House somnath, Circuit House somnath t
Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER).

PM Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today. 

Highlights

  • PM Modi will inaugurate new Circuit House on January 21 at 11:00 am via video conferencing
  • The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore
  • It's equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat via video conferencing today, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House on January 21 at 11:00 am via video conferencing, the statement read. 

The inauguration will be followed by the Prime Minister's address on the occasion, the PMO said on Thursday (January 20).

Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi to unveil 216-foot 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad on Feb 5

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. 

The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room, it added.

ALSO READ: System being created where there is no place for any discrimination: PM Modi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News