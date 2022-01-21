PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 71 per cent rating: Survey

Friday, January 21, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 20,18,825: Govt
Joe Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau also at 43 per cent and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 41 per cent.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2022 11:47 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 71 per cent.On the list of the 13 world leaders, US president Joe Biden is ranked at number six with a 43 per cent rating. 

Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau also at 43 per cent and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 41 per cent.

Even in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders. Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country," Morning Consult said on its website.

In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister Modi with approval of 84 per cent. In May 2021, it dipped to 63 per cent.

