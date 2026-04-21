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Fire breaks out at Crossings Republik market area, Ajnara Society in Ghaziabad; dousing ops on

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Fire breaks out at Crossings Republik market area, Ajnara Society in Ghaziabad; dousing ops on

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the affected sites, drawing large crowds and causing disruptions in the vicinity.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the affected sites, drawing large crowds and causing disruptions in the vicinity. Image Source : Reporter input
Ghaziabad:

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in a market area near Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad, triggering panic among locals. In a separate incident, another blaze was reported at Ajnara Society in the nearby area, raising further concerns.

Multiple fire tenders were swiftly deployed to both locations, and firefighting teams are actively working to bring the situation under control. 

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the affected sites, drawing large crowds and causing disruptions in the vicinity.

The blaze was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, as per the fire department official. 

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