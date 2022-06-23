President election: Droupadi Murmu arrives in Delhi, to file nomination tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Highlights Murmu, if elected, will become the first person from Odisha to occupy the top constitutional post

Murmu will also become the first tribal woman and second woman to serve as the President of India

There is strong possibility of Murmu getting elected as numbers are in favour of BJP-led NDA

President Election: Droupadi Murmu, the ruling BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, has sought cooperation from everyone for the upcoming election to choose the first person of the country. Before boarding a flight for Delhi from Bhubaneswar, the 64-year-old tribal leader from Odisha said that she will meet all the electors to seek their support.

"I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18," she told reporters at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Thursday morning.

Murmu had reached Bhubaneswar from her native Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night after covering a distance of 280 km by road amid cheers and greetings from people along the way. Today morning, a tribal dance was organised as a large number of her friends and well-wishers gathered at the airport to see her off.

"People of the country love my mother for her simplicity and soft-spoken nature. She has left to serve the country after handing over the responsibilities of the family to me," Droupadi Murmu's daughter Itishree said.

Murmu had planned to visit her alma mater, Unit-II Girls' High School, in Bhubaneswar before leaving for the national capital. But she had to drop the plan as she attracted crowds wherever she went. She also wanted to pay obeisance at Shree Lingaraj temple but had to shelve the plan.

The former Jharkhand governor had graduated from Rama Devi Women's College, now a university. Murmu had also worked as a class-III employee in the Odisha Irrigation Department after completing her graduation.

BJP leaders welcome Murmu

At the Delhi airport, Murmu was welcomed by BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Arjun Munda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Adesh Gupta and others. She will stay at the Odisha Bhavan.

When Manoj Tiwari introduced himself to Murmu at the airport, the NDA's presidential candidate told the singer-turned-politician that she often watches him on television.

Murmu is likely to call on Prime Minister before filing her nomination papers tomorrow. Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence.

PM Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will be among her proposers. Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshi's residence. Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers.

The polling to elect the next President of India will take place on July 20 while counting, if needed, on July 21. If elected, she will be the first tribal president of India and the second woman in the post.

