'Proud moment for Odisha', says Naveen Patnaik on Droupadi Murmu as NDA's pick for President

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Droupadi Murmu has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for presidential elections in 2022.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed happiness over the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee. The BJD supremo said that it was a proud moment for the people of his state.

"I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha," Patnaik said in a tweet while congratulating Murmu on her candidature.

Patnaik further said he is sure that Murmu "will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country."

The BJP on Tuesday named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election. The announcement sends out a significant political message after the BJP fielded Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, for the top post five years back. The term of Ram Nath Kovind will expire on July 24.

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led (NDA).

The ruling combine has over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to pick the new President, and its candidate has a clear advantage over the opposition.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha has been unanimously named the joint candidate of the opposition parties for the Presidential election. Sinha's name was announced after Sharad Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race.

Sinha had served in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He quit BJP in 2018 and joined the Trinamool Congress three years later.

The 16th presidential election is scheduled for July 18. The result of the election will be announced on July 21. The term of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will expire on July 24.

READ MORE: President election: Yashwant Sinha to be opposition's joint candidate

READ MORE: Droupadi Murmu, BJP's pick for President, gets Z+ security

Latest India News