After pregnant elephant, now cow in Himachal consumes firecracker filled food, injured

Days after the barbaric death of pregnant elephant which caused after she was made to consume pineapple filled with firecrackers, a similar incident has surfaced from Himachal Pradesh where a cow consumed firecrackers wrapped wheat flour that burst in her mouth.

According to reports, the incident took place on May 26 in Jandutta, Bilaspur following which photos of the cow with blown-off face went viral on social media.

According to the Tribune, speaking on the matter, Bilaspur SP Divakar Sharma said, "A highly explosive firecracker was kept inside a ball of wheat flour that blew off when the cow was consuming the food."

The police have registered a case under Section 286 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in the Kerala incident, one accused has been arrested so far. Kerala Forest Minister K Raju has said, "One accused arrested, in connection with death of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad."

Previously, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that 3 suspects are under the scanner of teams that were probing the death of the elephant.

Personnel of Kerala police and the forest department's Crime Investigation Team, probing the incident which triggered widespread outrage especially on social media, visited the spot and collected evidence, he said, assuring that all concerns raised will not go in vain and justice will prevail and the culprits brought to book.

