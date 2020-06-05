Pregnant elephant death: Kerala Police registers case against Maneka Gandhi over tweet on Malappuram

Image Source : PTI Maneka Gandhi/FILE

The Kerala police has registered a case against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi over a tweet on Malappuram in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad. The case was registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot). The complaint was filed by a person named Jaleel stating that Maneka Gandhi had leveled baseless allegations against the people of Malappuram with the intent to cause a riot, Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim U told PTI.

The officer said investigations are on in the case. He said six complaints have been received against Gandhi. The former union minister was slammed by some people in the state after she tweeted that Malappuram district was known for "its intense criminal activity" especially with regard to animals.

"Malappuram (sic) is known for its intense criminal activity especially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it," she said. The official website of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO founded by Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a group of "ethical hackers" over her remarks.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers, which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley forest and it died a week later in Velliyar river.

A rubber tapper has been arrested in connection with the incident and search is on for two more accused in the case, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage