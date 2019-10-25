Image Source : FILE All police stations in UP to light 'diyas': DGP

To promote the idea of an eco-friendly Diwali and also give a boost to the indigenous pottery industry, UP DGP O.P. Singh has asked all police stations in the state to light earthen 'diyas' on Diwali instead of electric lights.

The DGP, in an order, asked officials to shun the use of Chinese lights this Diwali. He asked the cops to buy handmade earthen lamps from local potters, thus adding to their income during this festive season.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been promoting pottery and other products as a substitute for plastic through the Mati Kala Board which promotes local artisans to make 'diyas' and other clay products.

On the occasion of the third 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya on Saturday, more than 5.5 lakh earthen lamps will be lit, creating a new world record. Out of 5.5 lakh lamps, around 4 lakh will be lit at 'Ram ki Paidi', while rest will be lit at other religious places in the city.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on October 5, had launched eco-friendly green firecrackers, which have been manufactured in India and are available in markets for sellers and consumers.

The Union minister had also announced that the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs have been successful in developing various environment-friendly fireworks such as sound-emitting crackers, flowerpots, pencils, 'chakkaris' and sparklers.

