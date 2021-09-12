Follow us on Image Source : PTI I sense the loss: PM Modi to Chirag Paswan on father Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to his son Chirag Paswan, saying "I also sense the loss." Describing late Ram Vilas Paswan as a “great son of the nation, Bihar’s pride and a strong voice for social justice”, PM said Paswan’s life can teach a lot to young aspiring politicians.

The Prime Minister, in his letter, said it is an emotional day for him. "I miss him (Ram Vilas Paswan) as a friend. I also sense the loss that Indian politics has suffered because of his death," wrote PM Modi.

In hist letter, PM Modi hailed Ram Vilas Paswan as a champion of the poor and Dalits.

“For the youth who want to go into politics or serve the nation through politics, Ram Vilas Paswan’s life can teach them a lot. Despite reaching the top of politics, he always remained connected with his workers. He always relied on communication and cordiality and that was the reason he maintained good relations with all leaders, irrespective of political parties, and maintained a ubiquitous smile on his face. He was a man of the masses,” Modi’s message said.

Chirag posted the letter on his Twitter handle and thanked the Prime Minister for his affection towards the late leader.

"Sir, you have honored the work done by him for the society by putting the summary of the whole life of my father in your own words and have shown your affection towards him," tweeted the MP from Jamui.

Also late Saturday evening, PM Modi spoke to Member Of Parliament (MP) from Jamui and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.

Ahead of the event, Chirag Paswan said he had invited top national leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, for the Patna event. Nitish Kumar too is invited for the event but Chirag Paswan has not been able to secure an appointment with the Bihar Chief Minister.

Lok Janshakti Party will observe the first death anniversary of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday.

"We have organised an event to observe the 'Barsi' (first death anniversary) of Ram Vilas Paswan ji and invited the political leaders of Bihar and followers of Paswan ji will join us", said a party worker.

Last year on October 8, Ram Vilas Paswan -- minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- passed away. Chirag Paswan is going by a traditional calendar to hold the first death anniversary of his father on September 12.

