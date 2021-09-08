Bihar politics: Chirag Paswan meets Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chirag Paswan meets Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Though the meeting between the two young leaders was said to be apolitical, observers are keenly watching the developments.

Chirag met Tejashwi to invite him for an event on September 12 to mark the first death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan has also called Tejashwi Yadav his 'younger brother' on several occasions.

"I have met Tejashwi Yadav to invite him to 'Barkhi' of my father, to be held on September 12. I will also meet Lalu Prasad Yadav tomorrow in Delhi. My aim is to invite everyone who has worked with him to pay their tributes. I hope to meet the CM as well," Chirag said.

ALSO READ: 'Respect his feelings but...': Chirag Paswan after Lalu says he wants LJP leader and Tejashwi to be together

Sources said the death anniversary event would be significant in the political context as it comes at a time when Chirag Paswan is in the middle of a bitter dispute with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the claim of his father’s legacy and the party.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

Notably, RJD president Lalu Yadav had recently said that he would want Chirag and his younger son Tejashwi to join hands to defeat the 'saffron brigade'.

ALSO READ: Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar, BJP fraudulently formed govt; RJD will win, says Tejashwi Yadav

Latest India News