Image Source : ANI PM Modi reaching out to Pak PM Imran Khan ‘step in right direction’: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he reached out to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, saying it was a "step in the right direction".

Prime Minister Modi recently wrote a letter to Khan wherein he said that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is "imperative" for it.

"PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction," Mufti said in a tweet.

"As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue and reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing," she added.

Along with the tweet, the PDP leader also attached a copy of the letter written by Prime Minister Modi to his Pakistani counterpart.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi writes letter to Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Here's what he said

Latest India News