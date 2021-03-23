Image Source : FILE/PTI PM Modi writes letter to Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Here's what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, news agency PTI reported.

In the letter, Modi extended greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, people familiar with the development told PTI.

They said it is a routine letter sent every year.

Pakistan celebrates March 23 as Pakistan Day.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi conveyed his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Khan had tested positive for Covid-19, days after taking the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm.

