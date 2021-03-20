PM Modi wishes Pak PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from Covid-19

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Imran khan had tested positive for Covid-19, days after taking the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm.

Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development on Saturday. Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home.

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home," Sultan said in a tweet.

Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China. The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.

Latest India News