Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review India’s security preparedness amid Russia-Ukraine war

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2022 13:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, government sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting.

NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting. More to follow.

