PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review India’s security preparedness amid Russia-Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlights PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness

Meeting amid worsening Russia-Ukraine situation

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Ajit Doval attended the meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, government sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting.

NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting. More to follow.

ALSO READ | Russian tanks, sniper fire away in Ukraine's besieged Mariupol | VIDEO

ALSO READ | 'Ready to negotiate with Russia', says Zelensky, approaches Israeli PM to mediate peace talks

Latest India News