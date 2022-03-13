Follow us on Image Source : AP 'Ready to negotiate with Russia', says Zelensky, approaches Israeli PM to mediate peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said that he is ready to negotiate with Russia, and also approached Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate peace talks between the two countries.

Zelensky discussed the war situation in Ukraine with Bennett and sought his help for the release of the Melitopol mayor. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Continued dialogue with Israel PM @naftalibennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures."

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in defending themselves.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

(With ANI Inputs)

