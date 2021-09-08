PM Modi may visit Ayodhya on Diwali, 7.5 lakh earthen lamps to be illuminated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi may visit Ayodhya on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali this year, sources said. He will be joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Diwali will be celebrated on November 4 this year.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 10-day Diwali celebrations in the temple town. The state tourism and culture department and Ayodhya Development Authority haec began preparations for the event.

The Ayodhya administration will attempt a new Guinness World record by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu.

Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya have been very special ever since the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. The government started celebrating deepotsav on Diwali eve since coming to power in UP in 2017. This year's celebrations will be the fifth deepotsav in Ayodhya.

According to the Ayodhya district administration, more than 7000 volunteers, mostly students of the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, will be engaged in the event.

Earlier in 2019, a record 4,10,000 diyas were lit. In 2020, 6,06,569 earthen lamps were illuminated at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat, making a new Guinness World record. Last year, only locals were allowed for deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Ram temple foundation to be ready by October, 'garbhagriha' by December 2023: VHP

READ MORE: Ram Temple to open for devotees late 2023, full construction expected by 2025

Latest India News