Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ram Temple to open for devotees late 2023, full construction expected by 2025

Ayodhya's Ram temple will be thrown open for devotees in the end of 2023, however, the full construction will be completed only by 2025, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, devotees will be able to worship at the temple with the construction work continuing simultaneously.

"The sanctum sanctorum will get final shape by 2023. The entire construction will conclude by 2025," sources within the Ram Mandir Trust said.

The entire temple premises will be spread over 110 acres and its construction would cost Rs 1,000 crores, sources said. The main temple will be built using stones and not steel, they said.

The premises will also have a museum, a research center and an archive center.

The Ram Mandir Trust has sought suggestions of various IITs so as to ensure that the temple is earthquake proof.

The foundation of the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 last year in a glitzy ceremony but work had to be stalled in January after water was found under the proposed temple site.

READ MORE: Ayodhya: Ram temple to open for devotees at the end of 2023

Latest India News