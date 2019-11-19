Parliament Winter Session Day 2: Here's what's in store

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Parliament Winter Session

As Winter Session of the Parliament enters its second day, there is a lot in store in terms of bills to be passed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on the first of the Winter Session on November 19, 2019. It was the 250th session of the upper House of the Parliament. PM Modi spoke about contributions the Rajya Sabha made to the country in his speech. He also said that though Rajya Sabha is the second house of the Parliament, it certainly was not the secondary house.

Day one of the Winter Session of the Parliament was also marked by protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union against the recent fee hike. The students intended to march to the Parliament but were stopped by police following which a scuffle ensued between the students and the police.

These are the bills which are to be tabled in Parliament on the second day of the Winter Session:

1) The Surrogacy Bill

Instances of couples abandoning a child and leaving it with the surrogate mother have been recorded in the country. Also, there are villages and towns in the country in which 'commercial surrogacy takes place. The Surrogacy Bill seeks to stop these practices. The bill also seeks to constitute surrogacy boards.

The Surrogacy Bill was passed in Lok Sabha in August 2019.

2) The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Congress opposes this bill as it seeks to remove a provision that a member of the Congress should be on the board of trustees of the trust that run Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial. The Congress had staged a walkout when this bill was passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote.

Chit Fund (Amendment Bill), 2019

On Monday, Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur moved Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration of the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to form a mechanism for protection of subscribers and to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes.

Ravi Prakash Verma is to present the 325th Report (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on "An Expanded Role for the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in Cancer Treatment in India through an Enlarged Network of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)".

Ashwini Kumar Choubey to lay on the Table, a Statement (in English and Hindi) correcting the answer to Unstarred Question 753 given in the Rajya Sabha on the 24th July, 2018 regarding Recruitment in CGHS Dispensaries.

Harsh Vardhan to move Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013 for leave to withdraw the Bill further to amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Also to withdraw the Bill.

Rajya Sabha will pay homage to former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.

