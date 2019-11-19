JNU protest: Students gear up for more demonstrations after showdown with Delhi Police

Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will continue their agitation against the fee hike on Tuesday too after Monday's showdown. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), JNU Administration and Hostel presidents are going to meet the three-member-committee formed by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the varsity.

The situation in Delhi remained tensed on Monday as hundreds of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gathered to march towards Parliament on the first day of Winter Session demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

The demonstration led to a tense showdown between JNU students and the Delhi Police leaving at least 15 students injured, including a visually impaired student.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, have denied all allegations levelled against them.

In a memorandum submitted by the students of JNU to the HRD Ministry on Monday, the protesting students mentioned: "The fact remains that there has been no fee hike rollback as claimed by the administration and rather than any relief to BPL [Below Poverty Line] students, their misery has been compounded".

"The reality of that rollback is that virtually no fee has come down. The monthly hostel and mess expenses of students are set to rise from 2700 [Rs] per month on an average to 5500 [Rs]," the memorandum read.

JNU protests: What happened on Monday

While the protesting JNU students alleged on Monday that they were baton-charged as they marched towards Parliament, police denied the allegation leveled against them. In a statement, the Delhi Police said it did not use force against the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

"There was no use of water cannons, tear gas shells or lathi-charge at any stage of the protest. Women staff were deployed in adequate numbers to deal with female protesters. Apart from 10 companies of CAPF, around 800 Delhi Police personnel were deployed to handle the protest and ensure the maintenance of law and order," it said.

The protesters released photos, alleging that physically-challenged students were among those injured in the lathi-charge.

JNU protests affected entry/exit at Delhi Metro

Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament were shut down temporarily on Monday due to the protests by JNU students, authorities said on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," the DMRC had tweeted.

