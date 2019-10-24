Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Over 150 officers of Rajasthan administrative service transferred

Nishkam Diwakar, additional director of the department of child rights, was shifted to Rajasthan state textbook board as a secretary while Anuprerna Singh Kuntal, joint secretary, animal husbandry department, was transferred to Panchayati Raj department as joint secretary.

October 24, 2019
The reshuffle comes ahead of local body polls in the state.
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 156 officers of the state administrative service.

Sanchita Vishnoi, CEO, Jaipur Smart City Ltd, was made the secretary of Rajasthan housing board.

Several additional collectors and sub divisional officers are among other officers who have been transferred.

