Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: 7-day home quarantine mandatory for Dubai passengers arriving in Mumbai
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: 7-day home quarantine mandatory for Dubai passengers arriving in Mumbai

The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2021 7:44 IST
covid 19, omicron, omicron variant in india, Corona, Corona variant Omicron, coronavirus latest news
Image Source : PTI.

People wearing masks in improper way at a market in Mumbai's Bandra. 

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: With the tally of Omicron cases in Maharashtra breaching the 100 mark on Friday (December 24), the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued an order making it mandatory for Mumbai residents arriving from Dubai to undergo a seven-day home quarantine with an RT-PCR test on the seventh day. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said. In the order issued by BMC yesterday, the travellers who are residents of Mumbai and returning from Dubai also need to take a mandatory RT-PCR test on Day 7. If the result is positive, the traveller will be shifted to an institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers. The order further stated that travellers coming from other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport. They will be transferred by the Collector who will arrange transport for such travellers. India has reported more than 350 cases of Omicron so far.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 25, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We don't have over a month before major outbreak happens in India: Kerala COVID Expert Committee

    Global trends show that number of Omicron cases is going to reach 1000 in 2-3 weeks and one million, maybe, in 2 months. We don't have more than a month before a major outbreak happens in India. We need to prevent this: Dr TS Anish, Member, COVID Expert Committee, Kerala. 

     

  • Dec 25, 2021 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Lab sealed by BMC after many of its staff members tested COVID positive

    Maharashtra: A lab in Mumbai's Dadar (West) was sealed by BMC after 12 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the municipal corporation says. 

     

     

     

  • Dec 25, 2021 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra Govt asked churches to permit devotees only up to 50% of their capacity for midnight mass

    Christmas: Maharashtra Government has asked churches to permit devotees only up to 50% of their capacity for the midnight mass. 

     

  • Dec 25, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We expect surge in COVID numbers by January end because we are no different from world: Dr Sambit, Medical Director, KIMS

    "We expect a surge in COVID numbers by January end because we are no different from the world. We will face what the world is facing. Hopefully, we will not have number of critically ill patients this time that we had earlier": Dr Sambit, Director (Medical), KIMS, Hyderabad. 

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News