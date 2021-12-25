Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: 7-day home quarantine mandatory for Dubai passengers arriving in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. People wearing masks in improper way at a market in Mumbai's Bandra.

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: With the tally of Omicron cases in Maharashtra breaching the 100 mark on Friday (December 24), the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued an order making it mandatory for Mumbai residents arriving from Dubai to undergo a seven-day home quarantine with an RT-PCR test on the seventh day. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said. In the order issued by BMC yesterday, the travellers who are residents of Mumbai and returning from Dubai also need to take a mandatory RT-PCR test on Day 7. If the result is positive, the traveller will be shifted to an institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers. The order further stated that travellers coming from other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport. They will be transferred by the Collector who will arrange transport for such travellers. India has reported more than 350 cases of Omicron so far.

