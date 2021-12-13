Omicron scare: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi? Here's what CM Kejriwal says

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test in view of the threat of the new variant Omicron.

Delhi Lockdown Latest News: In view of the rising Omicron cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that restrictions will be imposed in the city if required. "We are ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need," he said.

The Chief Minister added that several review meetings have been held for the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines in the hospitals.

"We don't want Omicron to hit Delhi. But if it comes, we are ready for it. If it is needed for the safety and health of the people of Delhi, then we will definitely impose restrictions with experts' recommendation," said Kejriwal.

He urged residents of Delhi to avoid crowds and large gatherings in markets. So far, Delhi has reported two Omicron cases.

However, the Omicron infection tally in the country has climbed to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each on Sunday.

(with IANS inputs)

