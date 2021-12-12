Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
  4. Chandigarh man who tested Omicron positive on Sunday morning tests negative on same day

Chandigarh man who tested Omicron positive on Sunday morning tests negative on same day

Chandigarh Updated on: December 12, 2021 20:57 IST
omicron covid variant
Image Source : PTI

The man had arrived from Italy on November 22 and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. (Image for representation)

Highlights

  • A 20-yr-old who tested positive for Omicorn on Sunday in Chandigarh tested -ve for Covid on same day
  • He had arrived from Italy on November 22 and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
  • In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveler from Ireland has tested positive for Omicron.

A 20-year-old foreign traveler who tested positive for Omicorn variant on Sunday in Chandigarh tested negative for Covid-19 on the same day, said officials. He had arrived from Italy on November 22 and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. 

Officials also added that the man's 7 family contacts who had been quarantined and had tested negative earlier were retested for COVID. 5 of them tested positive for Covid-19 after the retest, one tested negative. The officials are awaiting the results of one more family member. 

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveler from Ireland has tested positive for the Omicron variant. He had landed at the Mumbai Airport, and upon testing was found negative for Covid-19. 

Hence, he was allowed to travel and he came to Vishakhapatnam on November 27. On conducting a re-test at Vizianagaram, the RT-PCR report was found Positive for COVID-19. 

