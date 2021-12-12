Chandigarh man who tested Omicron positive on Sunday morning tests negative on same day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The man had arrived from Italy on November 22 and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. (Image for representation)

Highlights A 20-yr-old who tested positive for Omicorn on Sunday in Chandigarh tested -ve for Covid on same day

He had arrived from Italy on November 22 and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveler from Ireland has tested positive for Omicron.

A 20-year-old foreign traveler who tested positive for Omicorn variant on Sunday in Chandigarh tested negative for Covid-19 on the same day, said officials. He had arrived from Italy on November 22 and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials also added that the man's 7 family contacts who had been quarantined and had tested negative earlier were retested for COVID. 5 of them tested positive for Covid-19 after the retest, one tested negative. The officials are awaiting the results of one more family member.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveler from Ireland has tested positive for the Omicron variant. He had landed at the Mumbai Airport, and upon testing was found negative for Covid-19.

Hence, he was allowed to travel and he came to Vishakhapatnam on November 27. On conducting a re-test at Vizianagaram, the RT-PCR report was found Positive for COVID-19.

