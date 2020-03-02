Delhi Violence: Odisha gives Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable whose house was burnt down

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Constable Mohammed Anees (Centre) with officials

Government of Odisha on Monday extended monetary benefit of Rs 10 lakh to BSF constable Mohammed Anees whose house was burnt down in a spate of violence that hit Northeast Delhi in recent days. On Monday, Special Resident Commissioner of Odisha Ravi Kant handed over the cheque to Mohammed Anees. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the monetary help.

Constable Mohammed Anees returned to the spot of his burnt house in New Delhi on Sunday. He was greeted warmly by his BSF colleagues and his father Mohammed Munis.

After his house was burnt in the violence that engulfed Northeast Delhi last month, BSF took a serious note of it as well.

BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore visited Anees' gutted house in Khajuri Khas area, where nine other houses were also torched by angry mobs on Tuesday.

Rathore assured the family that arrangements would be made to bring Anees to Delhi. Anees is in Bhubaneswar.

"We will completely repair his house and we will give him financial aid. We are calling the boy for a Delhi posting till the time he is comfortable here. We will help in getting financial aid from the state government," Rathore was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

