Delhi violence: BJP demands searching of houses in riot-hit areas, recouping of damages from accused

Image Source : ANI BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri talks to reporters after presenting the memorandum to the LG

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called upon the authorities in the National Capital to recover damages caused to private and public properties during the sectarian violence last week from the accused in the riots. BJP’s leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday handed over a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in which he also demanded that homes in the riot-affected areas be searched to recover any “illegal weapons,” as per news agency Asian News International (ANI).

According to media reports, 254 persons have been arrested and 903 FIRs have been registered so far over the worst bout of violence that rocked Delhi since the anti-Sikh riots.

Significantly, it has been reported that many of those involved in carrying out the violence were “outsiders.”

The death toll in clashes that erupted in northeast Delhi over the past week, has increased to 45 after four dead bodies were brought to Ram Manohar Lohia mortuary on Sunday in Delhi.

There were at least 38 deaths reported from Guru Teg Bahadur hospital including 28 people brought dead and ten died in the hospital during the treatment.

From LNJP, three deaths were reported.

Now after four more bodies at RML, death toll reaches up to 45 in Delhi riots.

Over 200 people have been injured and properties worth crores damaged in the violence that continued for four days in northeast Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took a communal colour.

The issue rocked Parliament on Monday after Congress-led opposition raised the issue for discussion leading to the adjournment in both the houses.

(with IANS inputs)