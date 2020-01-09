Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended, 14 other IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended, 12 more IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna has been suspended from his post. 14 other IPS officers have also been transferred in Uttar Pradesh.

Krishna's suspension comes days after he allegedly leaked his confidential letter written to the state government alleging corruption in the ranks of Uttar Pradesh Police for charging bribes for postings of IPS officers. Later in a press conference, UP DGP OP Singh had said that the Noida SSP was given a period of 15 days to explain over "leaking" his purported confidential letter to the state government. Vaibhav Krishna had named 5 IPS officers of UP cadre involved in the alleged racket.