Noida International Airport: Test work for operations to be completed by March 2024, says UP minister

Noida International Airport: Construction of the Noida International Airport is going on in full swing and testing for its operation will be completed by March 2024, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Rs 29,560-crore greenfield airport project in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, some 75 km off Delhi, is expected to go operational in the last quarter of 2024, the industrial development minister said.

Gupta reviewed the progress of the airport, among other agendas of his government, on Wednesday in Lucknow.

"The construction work of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is going on in full swing and at a brisk pace. All clearances have been received for the construction work," he said in a statement.

"The construction work of the runway and the building will be completed by October 2024. The testing work for the airport's operations will be completed by March 2024," the minister said.

According to officials, the airport is being developed in four phases by the Switzerland-based concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG's special purpose vehicle Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).

In the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024, operations will begin with one runway and a capacity of handling 1.20 crore passengers annually.

The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares, the officials said.

The airport is billed to be India's largest airport upon full completion in the 2040s. It will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares, they added.

