Amid lockdown, Noida, Greater Noida residents can apply online for e-pass amid lockdown

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can apply online for an e-pass for “essential” outdoor movement during the lockdown which has been imposed due to COVID-19, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday. People can apply for the e-pass using the link rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/epass and they will not be required to go to any government office, the administration said.

District Magistrate Suhas LY said the lockdown, which has been extended till Thursday morning, has been enforced to break the chain of infection and the e-pass is basically being issued for essential services and activities.

"However, the common public in need of movement for essential work like going to hospitals or for medication can apply for the e-pass online,” Suhas said in a statement.

The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state, according to the statement.

Identification documents with pictures like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for the online application of the e-pass, according to officials.

COVID-19: Noida, Ghaziabad's cumulative death toll exceeds 500

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 13 more fatalities linked to COVID-19, while neighbouring Ghaziabad added five as the cumulative death toll in the two districts in western Uttar Pradesh crossed the 500-mark on Monday, official data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 250, while Ghaziabad 251 -- with a majority of these fatalities coming during the second wave of the pandemic, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The two districts during the period had 2,044 new cases of infection, while 2,864 patients got discharged after treatment, the data showed.

Of these, 1,446 infections and 1,712 recoveries were in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 598 infections and 1,152 recoveries in Ghaziabad, it showed.

According to the official figures, the number of active cases in the two districts stood at 14,540, of which 7,982 were in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 6,558 in Ghaziabad.

The overall tally of positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 45,792, while it was 42,643 in Ghaziabad, the official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.54 per cent and recovery rate at 82.02 per cent, while the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.58 per cent and 84.03 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,85,832 from 2,95,752 on Sunday as the overall recoveries climbed to 10,43,134 and the death toll surged to 13,447 on Monday, the data showed.

