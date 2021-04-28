Image Source : ANI Noida: Families of COVID patients touch feet of CMO, ask for Remdesivir

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the worrying rise in COVID-19 cases, families of COVID-19 patients in Noida were seen touching the feet of the Chief Medical Officer asking for essential medicines.

In the video that made rounds on the internet, relatives were seen touching the feet of CMO Deepak Ohri, requesting that they be provided with the anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 3,04,199 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, one of the highest in the country. As COVID-19 cases peaked amid the second wave, several states complained about shortages of Remdesivir.

The central government had on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 states/union territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. Seven major pharmaceutical companies have also reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of the anti-viral drug.

As per the revised price of major brands of Remdesivir injection 100mg/Vial', Cadila Healthcare Ltd's REMDAC which was earlier available at Rs 2,800, has been reduced to Rs 899.

The price of Syngene International Ltd's RemWin is reduced to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's REDYX will be available at Rs 2,700 instead of Rs 5,400.

Cipla Ltd's CIPREMI will now be available at Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 4,000, Maylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd's DESREM will be available at Rs 3400 instead of Rs 4,800, Jubilant Generics Ltd's JUBI-R will be available at Rs 3,400 instead of Rs 4,700 and Hetero Healthcare Ltd's COVIFOR will be available at Rs 3,490 instead of Rs 5,400.

