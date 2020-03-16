Two coronavirus suspects in Noida sent to 14-day isolation

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India mounts to 107 (Representational image)

Two Noida residents have been put under 14-day isolation after they complained of virus symptoms amid coronavirus pandemic. The two COVID 19 suspects have been quarantined at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida while their test samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Out of the two COVID 19 suspects, one has a travel history to France while another who is a doctor had come in contact with a relative who has returned from Dubai.

Meanwhile, total number of confirmed COVID 19 cases in India have surged to 107 with the most number of cases surfacing from Maharashtra as the toll reaches 33.

Apart from Maharashtra, UP and Telangana are reflecting increased numbers of confirmed cases in the data provided by the Health Ministry.

First COVID 19 confirmed case in Odisha

One positive case of Coronavirus was detected in Odisha, said CBK Mohanty, Director, Health and Education Training on Monday. This is the first COVID-19 case reported in the state. As of now, 14 Indian states have confirmed the positive coronavirus cases, among which Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are highly affected.

The man who was found infected with the coronavirus had travelled to Bhubaneswar from Delhi. The patient is admitted to a Bhubaneswar hospital.

