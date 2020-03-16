Coronavirus: Daughter of India's first COVID-19 victim tests positive in Karnataka; 67 home-quarantined

Image Source : PTI Daughter of India's first COVID-19 victim tests positive

Days after a man in Kalaburagi died of coronavirus, his daughter has been tested positive for COVID-19. The case was confirmed on Sunday, which pushed the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to 7. The 45-year-old woman was found positive for coronavirus after blood and throat swabs of the victim’s four family members were sent to VDRL in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the other three members of the same family have tested negative for coronavirus.

One fatality was also reported from the state earlier. According to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat, "The lab report of the fourth person has tested positive for Covid-19.”

The four have been kept in an isolation ward at ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi. A total of 67 people, who were in direct contact with the victim and took part in his last rites, have been home-quarantined for 14 days.

According to sources, the daughter is said to have been infected with the virus while taking care of the victim when he fell ill.

To prevent the further spread of the virus, the deputy commissioner, exercising power under Section 133 of the CrPC, has issued an order banning weekly market, jatra mahotsav and people gathering in large numbers in the district.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka. Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday. Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 12.

Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 32, Ladakh three and Jammu and Kashmir two. Telangana has reported three cases.

Rajasthan has also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there have only been a few cases of local transmission so far and that it is "not a health emergency" in India at present.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, a health ministry official said over 4,000 people who had come in contact with the 93 positive cases have been identified through contact tracing and were being tracked while 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.

Also Read | COVID-19 outbreak: US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: South Africa declares state of disaster​