Nirbhaya case: Convicts set to be hanged at 5.30 am today, late-night hearing brings no relief

New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2020 0:25 IST
When the clock strikes 5.30 am on Friday, a whole nation will rise to celebrate justice for Nirbhaya as her rapists will be hanged to death after years of wait. Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang-raped and assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012, and died a fortnight later. Over the years, lawyers of those convicted -- Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- placed unsubstantial theories before different courts to protect them. This continued till late night on Thursday as the convicts moved Delhi High Court seeking a stay on their death sentences. However, it did no good for the convicts. 

12:16 am: The picture is yet not completely clear as convicts' lawyer has said he would move Supreme Court. It is possible that a late-night hearing takes place if he knocks the doors of the apex court. 

AP Singh, Lawyer of convicts: "Will go to Supreme Court when I get the order copy. I have spoken to Registrar, I will go to him" 

12:09 am: A bench comprising justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said there has been gross delay in filing mercy plea and requested the counsel appearing for the convicts to present a substantial legal point.

12:05 am: Delhi High Court says convicts pending pleas in various fora as a ground to stay execution is untenable in law.

12:00 am: Delhi High Court dismisses plea of the three convicts in Nirbhaya case seeking stay of their execution scheduled for Friday morning.

