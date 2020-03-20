Image Source : Nirbhaya case: In a first, four convicts will be hanged together in India

This will be for the first time when four convicts will be hanged together in India. The four men -- Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are set to be hanged at 5.30 am in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

Pawan Jallad, a hangman for Meerut, will hang all the four convicts. This will be for the first time in his career as a professional hangman that Jallad will execute a hanging entirely on his own.

According to the prison rules, Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, medical officer-in-charge and resident medical officer should be present at all executions. If desired by the person to be hanged, a priest of his faith is allowed to be present at the place of hanging.

Nobody else, especially the relatives of the prisoner, is allowed to witness the execution. However, the jail authorities may permit social scientists, psychologists, and psychiatrists to conduct research there.

On the morning of the execution, the Superintendent will make sure if any communication is awaiting him regarding the execution. He should then visit the prisoner in his cell and get any document requiring his attestation, such as a will, signed by him.

