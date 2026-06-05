JMM's two-seat push puts Congress on collision course ahead of Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls: What's the math?

Ranchi:

Fresh signs of rift have emerged within the I.N.D.I.A bloc in Jharkhand after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) asserted its claim over both Rajya Sabha seats that are set to go to polls in the state. The development comes even as Congress has already announced its nominee for one of the seats, setting the stage for a potential tussle between the alliance partners. The issue gained momentum after a key meeting of JMM legislators, ministers and senior leaders, where the party discussed its strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Following the deliberations, state minister Yogendra Mahato indicated that there was broad consensus within the party that JMM should contest both vacant seats.

JMM leadership backs claim on both seats

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Mahato said party MLAs, MPs and ministers were united in their view that JMM should have representation on both Rajya Sabha seats. He added that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been entrusted with the responsibility of taking the final call on the matter and ensuring coordination within the party.

With the authority now resting with Soren, all eyes are on the Chief Minister, who is expected to decide the party's final nominees and chart the course for negotiations with alliance partners.

Congress announcement changes political equation

The latest assertion from JMM comes just a day after Congress released its list of seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections and named Pranav Jha as its nominee from Jharkhand. Congress's announcement was widely viewed as a signal that the party expected to retain its share within the alliance's seat-sharing arrangement. However, JMM's latest position has added a new dimension to the political calculations ahead of the elections. If JMM formally decides to field candidates on both seats, discussions within the alliance are likely to intensify in the coming days.

Rajya Sabha elections on June 18

Polling for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across multiple states is scheduled to take place on June 18. Political parties have begun finalising their candidates and electoral strategies as the election approaches.

In Jharkhand, the focus has now shifted to whether the ruling alliance partners can arrive at a consensus or whether the competing claims over the seats will lead to a prolonged round of negotiations.

Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand

JMM and Congress have been key allies in Jharkhand politics for several years and currently form part of the ruling coalition in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The alliance played a crucial role in retaining power in 2024 and has often projected a united front against the BJP. However, seat-sharing decisions, particularly for Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha elections, have occasionally triggered behind-the-scenes negotiations between the two parties. While both parties remain committed to the broader I.N.D.I.A bloc framework, the latest developments suggest that balancing political aspirations within the alliance may not be straightforward.

Why the Rajya Sabha battle matters

The Rajya Sabha elections are not only important for strengthening party representation in Parliament but also serve as a measure of political influence within ruling alliances. Experts believe staking claim to both seats could reinforce JMM's position as the dominant force in Jharkhand politics. For Congress, securing representation from the state remains equally significant as it seeks to maintain its political relevance and bargaining power within the alliance.

(Inputs from Mukesh Sinha)

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