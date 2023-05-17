NIA hits at Khalistan terror-gangster network, raids multiple locations across India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Punjab: NIA hits at Khalistan terror-gangster network, raids multiple locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on Wednesday on the Gangster-Khalistani Terror Link at more than 100 places in six provinces of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh in fear opiates dealers criminals nexus cases.

The raids are being carried out in connection with three distinct RC 37, 38, and 39/2022/NIA/DLI cases that the NIA filed last year.

The NIA team has raided the houses of three people in Mudki, Talwandi, and Ferozepur. Apart from this, the houses were also raided in Bathinda, no one was allowed to go from outside or inside. Sources reveal that the NIA has raided the homes of people with criminal backgrounds.

As a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, the agency in its case RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI arrested Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

Aside from his contribution to the May RPG assault, Deepak has been engaged in various other fierce psychological oppressor and criminal offenses, including brutal killings. Rinda and Landa have been actively providing him with terror funding and logistical assistance.

Raids in Pulwama and Shopian

Earlier on Monday, the investigation agency conducted raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian in the case of terror funding.

The move comes days after searches were carried out by the Central Anti-Terrorism Agency. In a case involving the separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, the NIA conducted searches at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4 as part of its ongoing crackdown on terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jamaat-e-Islami has been found doing terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even in the wake of being pronounced an unlawful relationship under the UA(P) Follow-Up on February 28, 2019.

On May 12, 2022, the NIA brought a chargesheet against four individuals in the case to a Special Court in Patiala House, New Delhi. On February 5, 2021, it had already filed a suo motu case in the matter.

On May 4, the NIA led a look at the premises of Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) individuals and allies in 16 areas, remembering 11 for Locale Baramulla in the Kashmir valley and the leftover five situated in Area Kishtwar in Jammu district. During the searches, a number of incriminating materials and digital devices were found. These items were being looked at for additional information about the case.

NIA examinations so far have uncovered that Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) individuals had been gathering funds locally and from abroad through gifts, especially zakat, mowda and trap ul-mal, as well concerning indicated altruistic purposes, like promotion of education and health.

