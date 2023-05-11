Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Terror case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J-K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (May 11) carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case. The searches were conducted at more than 10 locations in Baramulla, Handwara and Budgam.

NIA with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir. These raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out into the terror funding case by the agency.

Further details are awaited.

The NIA on Wednesday attached properties belonging to three accused persons at various places in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act following court orders.

