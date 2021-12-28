NEET PG counselling delay: Mandaviya urges protesting doctors to call off strike in public interest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health Minister to meet doctors' representatives

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met the representatives of the doctors' association at Nirman Bhawan on Tuesday, a day after the police crackdown on the protesting doctors. A 13-member team comprising three doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, two from Lady Harding, one from LNJP, two from Safdurjung hospital, two GTB hospital, two FORDA and one from FIAMA, met the minister over their ongoing protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling 2021.

Mandaviya has urged the protesting doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. "I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon," said Mandaviya after meeting doctors' representatives in Nirman Bhavan on Tuesday.

The doctors also demanded an apology from the police for their action against them on Monday during the protest. Earlier, the doctors' protest created a chaos-like situation across hospitals in the capital city as all counters were shut down for the patients. On Monday, the protesting doctors had called for total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action. The Opposition also slammed the government for police action against resident doctors.

The protesting doctors had started a march from the Safdarjung Hospital towards the health ministry's office to register protest against the police action on agitating doctors during the protest on Tuesday morning. However, they were stopped by the police.

Meanwhile, the Resident doctors' association of AIIMS has decided to withdraw all non-emergency services from Tuesday if no steps are taken by the government. The RDAs across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponements of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.

On Monday, a protest march was held by the resident doctors towards the Supreme Court, however, they were stopped mid-way by the Delhi Police. As the doctors were not allowed to continue their march, they surrendered their medical apron on the road to register the protest. The doctors alleged they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the Top Court. The police said that seven of their personnel were injured during the chaos. It also said that two buses were damaged at that time.

Also Read | Doctors' body calls for complete shutdown of all healthcare institutes after 'police brutality'

Also Read | Delhi to have more curbs as Covid cases spike | Cinema halls closed, Metro with 50% capacity

Latest India News